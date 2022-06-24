Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum selects 25 players ahead of AWCON

The Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has made his 25 women’s squad for the 2022 Africa Women’s Nations Cup, slated for 2 July 2022 to 23 July 2022 in Morocco. The eleven-time champions Super Falcons will kick-start their voyage on Monday, 4 July against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa. Onome Ebi who plays in France for En Avant Guingamp will captain the team.
The squad list includes:
GOALKEEPERS: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris Fc, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun(Coppermine United, USA)
DEFENDERS: Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Whale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne(West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens).
MIDFIELDER: Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu(Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Rita Chikwelu(Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Spain); Ngozi OKobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden)
FORWARDS: Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshola (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens).
