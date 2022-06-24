Sunday, June 26, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum selects 25 players ahead of AWCON

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum selects 25 players ahead of AWCON

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has made his 25 women’s squad for the 2022 Africa Women’s Nations Cup, slated for 2 July 2022 to 23 July 2022 in Morocco. The eleven-time champions Super Falcons will kick-start their voyage on Monday, 4 July against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa. Onome Ebi who plays in France for En Avant Guingamp will captain the team.

The squad list includes:

GOALKEEPERS: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris Fc, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun(Coppermine United, USA)

DEFENDERS: Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Whale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne(West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens).

MIDFIELDER: Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu(Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Rita Chikwelu(Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Spain); Ngozi OKobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden)

FORWARDS: Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshola (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens).

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle