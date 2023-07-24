Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum calls for stable support from Nigerians

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has called for consistent support from Nigerians as they continue their journey in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Super Falcons earned a point and a clean sheet after their first group B game against Canada. The contest ended in a barren draw despite Abiodun’s late rate card and a penalty awarded to the Canadians.

Waldrum spoke after the team’s recovery session on Saturday:

“After the first game, we had a recovery session for the players and gave them a little bit of a break in the afternoon as well because they’ve been so isolated in camp. It was good for them to be out. We have been training late in the evening to simulate the time of our match against Australia and so far, the mood in camp is in a very good place right now,” Waldrum said.

“Keep supporting us, we appreciate all the messages from home in Nigeria as well as Nigerians in Australia. They were great support in the stadium. Keep sending positive vibes to us because we are all in this together.”

Waldrum girls will have Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde of FC Rosengard return for the second group game against the Republic of Ireland on July 31.