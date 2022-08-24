Super Falconets who crashed out from the ongoing U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, have been sleeping in the departure hall of the Istanbul airport. According to the report, they have been there for over 20 hours and would have spent 30 hours by 6:30 pm when they are scheduled to depart.

According to Vanguard, they departed their hotel in Costa Rica at 6.30 am local time on Monday, they were to travel via Colombia to Istanbul for the flight to Abuja. That simple journey has turned into a nightmarish experience.

The story is that the schedule on the original ticket stated that the team would depart Colombia for Turkey at 4.30 pm, following their early departure from Costa Rica. However, the original airline booked, and transferred them to Turkish Air, which led to some dodgy timing; this included a delay in Colombia, and subsequently led them to miss the transit flight.

But even then, some members of the contingent had tickets with a 23rd date and others had a 24th. Some officials present with the team pleaded for accommodation; the airline insisted that since they don’t have transit visas, they would not be allowed to step out of the airport.

They produced a 100% win record during their group stages game, they won all three games.