The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left in total darkness yesterday after the light from the Moshood Abiola stadium went off and attempts to use a generator also proved abortive. According to reports, Jose Peisero was furious, and he left the premises with his players in a coaster bus which was not the regular Super Eagles bus.

The Super Eagles will welcome Guinea-Bissau to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja at 5 pm on Friday, 24th March, and then travel to De Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27th March for the return leg of the AFCON qualifiers.

22 players have arrived at the camp, with Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen being the latest to show up in camp. FC Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi is the only player expected to join the team.

List of players in the camp; Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Kingsley Aniagboso, Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Bameyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ahmed Musa, Terem Moffi, Victor Sochima, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen.