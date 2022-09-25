The camp of the Super Eagles has been rocked with massive injuries as Troost Ekong becomes the latest player to suffer another pull-out. The Watford defender played in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Algeria team B as a preparation for the main friendlies against the Algerian senior team on Tuesday. Cyriel Desser and Alex Iwobi came to Jose Peseiro’s rescue following another Shambolic error from Maduka Okoye that led to a goal.

Winifred Ndidi was the recent player to leave camp before Ekong with a lot of controversies about his injury. The Leicester City defensive midfielder was accused of counterfeiting an injury in order not to play in a position he wants to avoid playing in.

Jose Peisero lost most of his invited players to injury and those players had to be replaced. Some players like Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar have been sidelined even before the 24-man list was unveiled.

24 players who were invited: Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi, Lookman, Adebayo, Saviour, Iheanacho, Uzoho, Duru.

Players currently in camp: Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Ebube Duru, Chidozie Awaziem, Frank Onyeka, Chidera Ejuke, Ralph Nwadike, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Francis Uzoho, Adeleye Adebayo, Zaidu Sanusi, Cyriel Dessers, Saviour Godwin, Terem Moffi, Kevin Akpoguma, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Kenneth Omeruo.

Super Eagles confirming the injury sustained by Troost Ekong said:

“William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday. He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ekong.”

Troost on his official Facebook page said:

“Unfortunately, I picked up something in our game yesterday. Back home now to sort it out. All the best to the boys on Tuesday.”