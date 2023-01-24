Nigeria vice captain Troost Ekong has disclosed that his time at Watford has come to an end after three seasons with the club via his Facebook account. Troost-Ekong joined Watford from Udinese in September 2020 and made 70 appearances for the Hornet.

He has fallen out of favour this season, not being featured in the starting lineup severally . Reports suggest he might be heading to Italy.

“The moment has come for me to move on from Watford FC after 3 special seasons shared with everyone involved. From everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical & office staff and all the rest, you have made my time what it was. The coaches and most of all my teammates, I can only say thank you!!!

The Pozzo family for believing in me and the important 5 years of my career at both clubs with the highlight of the promotion and a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.

To all the fans thank you for your support, it has been special going from watching as a boy to stepping on the pitch as a player. As now a fan again I wish for promotion just as much as all of you and will be back watching from the stands in the future.”