The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered defeat to the Algerian National team after blowing away a 1-0 lead in the first half. They had previously been held to a 2-2 draw against the Team B of the Algerian side. Jose Peseiro who is still assembling a formidable team, yesterday dropped the Watford shot-stopper Maduka Okoye following his blunder that led to a 2-2 in the previous game.

Terem Moffi put the Eagles ahead just after 9 minutes of play, the game was good for both clubs not until Algeria grabbed an equalizer just before half-time through Riyad Marhez’s spot-kick. The Algerian side responded yet again with another strike which gave them the winning goal.

The Desert Warriors who at some point had the most unbeaten streak in Africa and Europe are currently on 5 games unbeaten streak. They are one of Africa’s representatives in the FIFA World Cup, Qatar this year.