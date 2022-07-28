Super Eagles and Slavia Prague striker Peter Olayinka and wife welcomed their first baby. The couple tied the knot sometime last year around March. Yetunde Barnabas before marriage played ‘miss Pepeye’ role in one of the most populous soap opera series Papa Ajasco family drama. Olayinka on his verified Facebook page revealed that the baby’s name will be GEMMA OLAYINKA.

Peter Olayinka on his Facebook page:

“We have seen the Glory of GOD in our lives, and We are saying thank You to the Highest for making us parent to the most beautiful one GEMMA OLAYINKA 26/07/22 our bundle of happiness is here”

The 26 years forward received his first Super Eagles call up, an alternative to Victor Osimhen, Dennis Emmanuel and Odion Ighalo who missed out during last year’s Nations Cup in Cameroon.