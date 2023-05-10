Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro under fire after witnessing Champions League game at Bernabéu

Share this post

Super Eagle head coach, Jose Peseiro is under fire after uploading a picture of himself live at Bernabéu Stadium last night to watch the blockbuster first leg of the UEFA Champions League game between Los Blancos and Manchester City.

Numerous Nigerians frowned at his update as they feel it doesn’t in any way benefit the Super Eagles, conversely others applauded him and charged him to learn from the two great coaches who were in action against each other.

He said this on his official Facebook page:

“It was a fantastic feeling to be at the Santiago Bernabéu, a place that holds a special place in my heart. Watching the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City brought back so many remarkable memories. As a coach, it was a privilege to witness a game of so many emotions, but in particular, a match with so much tactical and strategic richness from two exceptional teams.”

Congratulations to both sides!

Some comments under the post he made on his official Facebook:

Emmanuel Maledo

“You saw how good coaching produces results and great team play?

Try and bring that kind of rich play to the Eagles.

We shouldn’t be struggling with Guinea-Bissau”

Ignatius Opeyemi

“Very poor coach, he can’t lead super eagle of Nigeria to anywhere”

Luqman Ademola Imam

“Let NFF get another coach and convert this one to their social media handler.

I see more of him on SM than with Super Eagle.”

Adigun Olayemi

“So which Nigerian Player did you travel to watch last night like this.”

Jean Tigana

“Coach hope you learned some tactical acumen, we are tired of watching Eagles play without direction”

The Portuguese was appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles in May 2022 by Amaju Pinnick-led Executive Board of the NFF, after Austin Eguavoen-led technical crew failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and had previously exited the AFCON despite a resplendent start in Morocco.

With a year left in his contract, Nigerians have been critical of his performance, and some tagged it as below standard.

Peseiro since joining the Super Eagles, has witnessed 11 games, he has lost 5, drawn 3 and won 3 as it stands.