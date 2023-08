Super Eagles forward Sadiq Umar made a return to active football for the first time in 11 months, following an injury that kept him out of action since last year.

Sadiq featured in Real Soiceded’s first game of the 2023-24 La Liga season – playing 16 minutes and contributing 2 goal attempts during their 1-1 against Girona.

Sadiq completed a mega move worth €20 million to Sociedad after enjoying a brilliant time at UD Almeria.

He has had 84 senior caps, 43 goals and 19 assists to his name.