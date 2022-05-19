Super Eagles defender Olisah Ndah returns home ahead of CAF Confederation Final

Olisah Ndah who is putting forth his trademark with the Orlando Pirates of South Africa was a Former Akwa United defender and 2020-21 NPFL winner. He was part of Kennedy Boboye’s team that won the NPFL last season, where he made 37 league appearances. He left the Promise Keepers for Orlando Pirates during the summer transfer and has been integral for the South African club.

Having represented the Super Eagles U23 youth team in 2019, Olisah got his first senior call-up last year and debuted July 4, 2021. He made his first AFCON debut on January 19 last year against Guinea-Bissau.

He will be welcomed back home in grand style by the Uyo fans when his club South Africa’s Orlando Pirates will face Morocco’s RS Berkane in the 2021-22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final on Friday, 20 May 2022 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 19:00 GMT.

After Defunct Dolphins FC who played the CAF Confederation final in 2005 and lost to FAR Rabat of Morocco by 3-1 on aggregate in the final, Olisah Ndah will be the first Nigeria to appear in the CAF Confederation final.

Orlando Pirates Manager Fadlu Davids appeals to Nigerians to come out in their numbers to support their prodigal Son:

“I think we’re quite happy over the neutral venue. Of course, if the final was in Morocco it would be a different story, but we’re quite happy,” Before leaving for Uyo on Tuesday morning, David gave an official media briefing.

“I urge the Nigerian fans to come and support us, their prodigal son returns to the Stadium, Ndah, we’re playing at the Akwa Stadium where he won the league before he joined Pirates. We hope Nigerians will get behind us in this stadium, and we have the extra 12th man in the stadium, so the neutral venue could become our home ground, we’re quite happy.”

