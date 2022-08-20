Cardiff City has confirmed that Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has sustained a severe injury that will keep him out from the rest of the season. The 28-year-old Nigeria international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and was subbed off early in the first half during the team’s 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Wednesday.

Jamilu joined Cardiff City from CS Paderborn and made three appearances for the club before this severe injury.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison confirmed the update on the injury sustained by the Nigerian via the club website:

“We won’t see Jamilu again until next season,” Morison confirmed as quoted by the club’s official website.

“It’s gutting for the lad, but we’re all here for him, and are going to make his next year the best it can be.

“The plan would be to get him back for pre-season next year, and one thing we do know is that when we get him back, we’ve got one hell of a left-back.

“You can see why Callum had so many teams after him throughout the summer. If you get him right, and in the right areas, he’s excellent.

“He did a job for us at left-back against West Brom, but he doesn’t have to worry about getting pushed back there because you can see the damage that he can do at the top end of the pitch when provided the opportunity.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to going back, it’s just about him dealing with the occasion.”

Morrison, Steve in a different interview described Collins as the club’s best left-back.