Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro in Ilorin, to witness an NPFL game

The Super Eagles head coach today posted on his Facebook page his arrival to Ilorin and will witness the game between the state club and Sunshine Stars of Akure tomorrow, the Portuguese said. Peseiro has guided the Super Eagles to their first two AFCON qualifiers, in which the team gained all six points against Sierra Leone in Abuja and a record victory over São Tomé and Príncipe in Morocco.

The Portuguese has returned to Nigeria and will witness an NPFL blockbuster clash between two teams who are separated by just a point on the log.

Sunshine Stars, who won the Ondo F. A Cup two days back over, Akure City Academy will travel to Ilorin tomorrow for their 34th game of the season.

Kwara United lost their last game in the early hours of Sunday last week by 3-0 to Enyimba in Aba, Abia courtesy of Victor Mboama’s hat trick. The Ilorin-based club will look forward to returning to winning ways when they host neighbours Sunshine.

Kwara United via their Facebook page welcomed the Portuguese:

“Jose Peseiro who is the coach of Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday afternoon arrived at Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Chairman of Kwara United Kumbi Titiloye welcomed Jose Peseiro and his entourages to the State of Harmony.

Kumbi Titiloye while welcoming Jose Peseiro to Ilorin congratulated the Portuguese for the Super Eagles wins against Sierra Leone and São Tomé wishing him more success in charge of the team.

“We are excited to see you here in Ilorin, and we equally want to promise you that you will enjoy your stay here.” Kumbi Titiloye explained.

The experienced football administrator added that Jose Peseiro is in Ilorin as part of Kwara United Management’s efforts to promote the state’s team.

It will be recalled that Kwara United Chairman Kumbi Titiloye was in Morocco for the Super Eagles’ game against São Tomé which Nigeria won 10-0.

Jose Peseiro is expected to watch Kwara United’s NPFL matchday 34 clashes against Sunshine Stars at the Kwara state stadium, Ilorin on Sunday.”