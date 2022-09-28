Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa and Sivvaspor FC have announced the successful surgery the Nigerian forward underwent. Sivasspor confirmed this development on their official website today, and Ahmed through his official Facebook announced his successful surgery. Musa picked up an injury just 18 minutes into action for Sivasspor against Ankaragucu a fortnight ago.

Ahmed Musa, 24 has made four appearances for the Turkish outfit and played his football last season with a counterpart club Karagumruk.

Sivasspor on their official website:

“Our football player Ahmed Musa; He was operated on at Acıbadem Kayseri Hospital after the injury he suffered during the Ankaragücü match.

Ahmed Musa’s left forearm fracture operation; Acıbadem Kayseri Hospital Orthopaedics and Traumatology Specialists Prof. Dr. Sinan Karaoglu, Assoc. Dr. Bertan Cengiz and Dr. It was carried out by the team consisting of Mehmet Sergeant.”

Ahmed Musa on his official Facebook page:

“I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm. As we all know, no surgery is too minor, so I am grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done. Also, to you all, for your messages, prayers, and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon, stronger and absolutely better. Thanks, everyone.”