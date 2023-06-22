Path The News Chronicle » News » Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, donates learning materials to one of his schools

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, donates learning materials to one of his schools

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has disclosed that students from one of his schools were beneficial of writing materials he donated to the school.

In his official Twitter account, Musa said:

“Visited one of my newly opened schools today to spread the magic of books and learning! Donated quite several textbooks to encourage our leaders of tomorrow.

It’s incredible how education can shape young minds and empower our future generation. ❤️🌍 Let’s inspire and encourage every parent out there to prioritize their child’s education! 🙌📖 Together, we can create a brighter tomorrow.”

Ahmed Musa was part of the Super Eagles squad that assisted the team to seal the 2024 AFCON.

