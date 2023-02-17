Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has donated some parts of his salary to people who are suffering from Neglected Tropical diseases and are currently receiving treatment. The defender who recently had his contract terminated by Watford, will specifically be a channel to Nigerians in Ondo who suffers from the ailment.‎

WHO statistics shows that over 600 million Africans are risking this ailment and almost 5.2 million people living in Ondo state are receiving treatment against NTDs.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but still a long way to go with over 600 million people in Africa affected, and 1.7 billion globally,” Troost-Ekong said.

“I am extremely proud of my African heritage, and it is a great honour for me to captain the Nigerian national team.

“As a footballer and a captain people listen to what I have to say, and to me, it is important to use my voice in the right way.

