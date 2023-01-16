Xavi Hernández has won his first major trophy as FC Barcelona coach after the team emerged winners on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup Final. Goals from Pedri, Lewandowski and Gavi were enough to give Barcelona triumph over Madrid. Although Karim Benzema reduced the goals’ deficit after his late goal.

421 days after assuming his current job, Xavi’s first piece of silverware came at the expense of Real Madrid, who were second best in the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. It’s by no means the first time Xavi has tasted success in this competition. He won it six times in his playing days at the club, along with 26 other major honours.

But it’s not a first for Xavi as manager. This was also the first at Barça for a huge number of members of the squad. It was a new experience for Iñaki Peña, Balde, Bellerín, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Kounde, Eric García, Kessie, Gavi, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Arnau Tenas, Memphis, and Raphinha, and first ever major trophy at senior level for some of them.

And with the team three points clear at the top of the Liga table, there is every reason to believe that there could be another trophy appearing in the club museum before long… Força Barça.