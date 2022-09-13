The Akure-based club domain has been placed on sale on Huge domains for a fee of around $2595 (around N1100,000). Sunshine Stars was created in 1995 and has since been sponsored and funded by the Ondo state government. The reason why the club’s donain is placed on unexpected sale, is yet to be known to The News Chronicle, as there is no update about the sale of the club from the Ondo state government or any of the social media pages of the club. But the club website has been linked to Huge domain that is ready to negotiate with available buyers.

The most recent update about sports on the state-verified Facebook page of the state is about the call made by the governor to support Mr Dele Ajayi who’s an indigenous of Ondo and jostling for the position of vice president in NFF.

On the club’s official Facebook page posted last on August 24th this year denying the sack of former Cameroonian coach Emmanuel Deutsch, rather claimed he was appointed as an interim manager who left his position after his contract finished.

According to Huge Domain, the $2595 payment can be made in an instalment for either of the 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 months options.

The Akure Gunners took part in the just concluded NPFL season, where they finished 11th place from 51 points acquired from their 38 games of the season.

The club uses the 5000-capacity Akure Township stadium as their home ground during their NPFL season and has been to the Africa Continental tournament twice (2011 and 2012).

The News Chronicle Sports journalist has been trying to reach out to the club Media officer of the club about the authenticity of this development, but no response has yet been received, we will keep football enthusiasts informed immediately if any updates are made available.