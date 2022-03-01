Sunny Ojeagbase, The Owner Of Complete Sports Has Passed Away

The founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, Publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, Success Digest Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase is dead.

According to POLITICS NIGERIA Sunny Ojeagbase passed away in Atlanta during the weekend, in the United States of Georgia after suffering a brief illness.

Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase who died at the age of 71, was the pioneer sports editor of the Guardian newspaper at the media organization’s inception in 1984. He is awarded accolades to have contributed immensely to sports journalism, publishing, business mentorship and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

He is survived by his lovely wife, his entire children and other relatives.