Sundry Foods has opened two new locations in Ilorin

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a Nigerian food services behemoth, has expanded its footprint across the country by launching two new outlets in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, said the state government was delighted to be associated with SFL because of the high standards the company had set in the country’s food services industry during his speech as the special guest of honour at the official opening ceremony at the weekend.

The two new locations will serve popular SFL culinary brands such as Kilimanjaro, Pizza Jungle, KiliGrill, and Nibbles Ice Cream to its countless clients and the general public, according to a press statement issued by Head Marketing, Nduka Mokwunye.

“As a government, we realize the power of food to bring people from all walks of life and communities together, which is why we are delighted to have Sundry Foods Limited, based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital, establish a presence in our state.”

“The Kwara State government, led by His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (SAN), has designed a number of proactive investment attractive policies to help businesses established in the state thrive, and our administration remains committed to making the state’s business environment safe and conducive for investors,” the Deputy Governor said.

Sundry Foods Limited’s Executive Director, Nnamdi Opara, said earlier in his welcome remarks that the two locations were the first to open in the state as part of the company’s 2022 planned expansion drive, which is scheduled to include key cities across the country.

“Today’s event is driven by our strategic expansion effort to extend our footprint in the north central zone and provide our Kwara State extraction clients with the option to remain connected with our services,” he said.

Opara, who was represented at the event by SFL’s General Manager, Lagos and South West Region, Jubril Shoaga, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to maintaining high standards in its products and service delivery, assuring individuals, families, and corporate entities that SFL is a reliable ally in providing the best that any internationally renowned foods services company has to offer.

He thanked the state government for the warm welcome given to SFL, especially the Deputy Governor for making time despite his busy schedule to accept the company’s offer.