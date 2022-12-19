Former Super captain Sunday Oliseh during his interview with Arise TV on Monday revealed that there is no proximity between Pele and his competitor Messi and Ronaldo. Oliseh who was among the FIFA study technical crew in the just concluded World Cup in Qatar said the Brazilian legend Pele remains the only G.O.A.T.

The 1994 AFCON winner says he knows many, especially the youths of this generation may frown at his opinion, he said winning three World Cups should not be seen as an easy achievement but rather a great accomplishment.

“This is what everybody is getting inspiration from to excel in their football careers. His name is Pele. He is the greatest player of All Time, G.O.A.T. You cannot win three world cups, and anybody will want to compete with you.

“I know people, especially the young ones, will not be happy with my choice, but those of us who are elderly can identify with him.”