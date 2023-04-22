The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has mandated the quick closure of the National Stadium, Lagos. The development came after floodlights were reported to have collapsed, while Mr. Dare visited the stadium on Friday, he inspected the other three floodlights and other facilities. It was on this note that he ordered that the stadium be closed temporary.

The Minister made this update via is Twitter handle:

He stated, “Clearly they are also suspect after 51 years. Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, the ministry will announce shortly the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities for proper assessment and necessary action.

“The concession process towards fully privatising the Surulere stadium, which began last year, will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice.

“We have decided to err on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium. We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot the reality on the ground.”