Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has described the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, as one of the most progressive and unifying voices of this era, who inspires us to keep hope alive on Nigeria.

He also noted that the Sultan’s commitment to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria is worthy of recognition and celebration.

Congratulating the Sultan on his 15th anniversary on the throne in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, the Waziri of Adamawa said “His Eminence is one of the most noble hearted traditional rulers I have ever met because his passion for the unity of Nigeria is deep and easily perceptible.”

He said that the last 15 years of the ascendancy on the throne of Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad Abubakar III as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto and President of Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has been remarkably impactful.

According to him, the monarch’s continued partnership with other traditional and spiritual leaders across the divide has promoted inter-faith peace and harmony in the country.

“We are proudly inspired by your leadership qualities, prominent of which are your broadminded nature. Your efforts towards the promotion of interfaith dialogue has endeared you to Nigerians”, Atiku said.

He prayed to Allah grant him more years in good health and wisdom for continued service to the people of Sokoto Emirate, the Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general.