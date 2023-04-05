The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Hadiza Suleiman on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced one Ahmad Sultan Sardauna to four years imprisonment for offences bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

Sultan was arraigned by the Commission alongside one Emmanuel Tunde sometime in November 2022.for forging documents in an attempt to defraud a Somali to the tune of $4,661 under the guise of securing job for him at the United Nations.

Upon arraignment, Emmanuel pleaded guilty and was convicted by the court.

Sultan on the other hand, pleaded not guilty thereby forcing the case to proceed to trial.

However, when the matter came up for trial yesterday, Sultan summersaulted, and pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

In view of his latest plea, prosecution counsel, Musa Isah asked the court to convict him accordingly.

Counsel representing the defendant Husaini Makari pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the defendant.

Consequently, Justice Suleiman sentenced the defendant to 2years imprisonment on each of the two counts without option of fine.