Sudan: Church Leader And Members Attacked During Service

A Sudanese Church of Christ (SCOC) leader and several members were attacked by an individual during a church service on 10 April in the Al Haj Abdalla Locality of Gezira State. On 3 April extremists prevented members of the church from meeting in their place of worship, but allowed them to pray in the yard outside the building. On 10 April an individual locally referred to as ‘Banaga’ interrupted a meeting, striking the pastor, who was escorted from the building, and attacking other members of the church. One woman suffered cuts to the mouth, and another received injuries to her hand. Two other individuals joined the attacker in tearing bibles and breaking chairs. Following the attack, the church leader and some of the victims attempted to submit a criminal complaint with the police, but were informed that this would worsen the situation. Both the attacker and the pastor have since been charged with ‘disturbing the peace’, and are due to appear in court on 17 April, Easter Sunday. CSW’s Founder President Mervyn Thomas said: “We are alarmed at the attack on the Sudanese Church of Christ in Al Haj Abdalla locality of Gezira State. We call on authorities to take action to protect the physical security of those who gather to worship peacefully. Threats, physical violence and destruction of church property must be investigated, and those responsible must be brought to justice. Moreover, the move to charge the pastor, and make him appear in court on Easter Sunday, is wholly unjustified and seems designed to cause specific distress on one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. We urge the international community to raise the deteriorating situation of human rights in Sudan, including these serious violations of freedom of religion or belief, directly with the military leaders who took over in the October 2021 coup.” The church had previously been prevented from accessing their building, which belongs to the local Catholic church but is used by several Christian denominations and local organisations, on 21 February. On 27 February two church leaders were arrested allegedly for breaching an order issued to prevent use of the building. However, the church has continued to meet on the premises as the leaders of the neighbourhood committee have given them access. After their release the church leaders met with Al Haj Abdalla locality’s Director, Mr Qureshi Abd-Elraheem Gism-Elseed, who is familiar with the history of the building, and urged him to intervene. However, the official said he is powerless to act in this situation. Despite his refusal to intervene, on 7 March Mr Qureshi Abd-Elraheem Gism-Elseed issued the decision to suspend all religious and cultural activities in the ‘disputed building between Muslims and Christians’. This decision is illegal, as the building is legally registered with the Catholic Church, which gave permission to Christians in the area to use the premises.