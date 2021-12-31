A philanthropist and business mogul, Prince Engr. Promise Nnanyereugo Ike has wiped tears away from the eyes of a widow, by handing her the keys to a 3-bedroom bungalow he built for her at Imu-Ohia, Ezira community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Prince Ike who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prince Onyendozi Foundation, handed over the bungalow built through his foundation, at a ceremony witnessed by many stakeholders of Orumba North and South.

The housing project which started earlier this year, was delivered at commendable speed, in keeping with the desire of Prince Ike, to provide shelter and comfort for the widow, Mrs Josephine Onwuchekwa and her children, who hitherto, were living in a mud house, with leaking roofs.

Speaking while handing over the keys to the building to the beneficiary, Prince Ike said he was moved to tears upon sighting the dilapidated mud house in which the woman was residing for years and immediately sought to change their situation.

“This project was simply one of the numerous efforts of my foundation, Prince Onyendozi Foundation, inspired by God, aimed at touching lives.

“It was a shock to me to realize that someone living very close to me, could be facing such difficulty.

“Immediately I saw the mud house, I decided I would build the house and to God be the glory, that we are here today, inaugurating it,” he said.

The philanthropist revealed that everything his foundation has done was to put smiles on the faces of people, assuring people of Orumba North and South that he will not relent in pushing for their wellbeing.

He, therefore, called on all organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and seek to make life better for those in need in whatever measure they can be of assistance, as according to him, it would go a long way in making the world a better place to live for everyone.

“I believe God gives us wealth to use to impact humanity.

“I may not be the richest but the little God has given me, I want to use to touch lives.

“If everyone who has received God’s blessings does the same, we will end up eradicating poverty and creating a socially stable Orumba North and South,” he said.

Responding in a show of appreciation, the Beneficiary, Mrs Onwuchekwa’s expressed delight at the gesture extended to her and prayed God to replenish the purse of the philanthropist.

She said; “my joy knows no bounds as my prayers for Mr. Ike is that only God will bless him for his humanitarian gesture towards me and my family.

“When I returned from Omugwo and saw this project, I was shocked that a young man like this can remember a poor widow like me.

“Only God can repay him for what he has done for me,” she cried.

The first son of the widow, Mr Chikodiri Okereke who was overjoyed at the benevolence of Prince Onyendozi, said “when Prince Nnanyereugo told me that he was going to assist my family in building the house, it was like a joke but to my surprise, he started the project and it has materialized.”

Narrating their experience, Chikodiri said he has been living in the mud house for over 38 years as he was born and raised in the house with his 5 siblings.

He prayed to God to continue blessing the philanthropist for him to be able to do more for many widows and less privileged people in their community.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the annual tradition of extending largesse to the indigent, Prince Onyendozi Foundation, after handing over the bungalow to the widow, also gave out bags of rice and other food items to the less privileged families in the community, with the message of demonstrating the essence of Christmas.

In his speech, a former member that represented Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ben Nwankwo who had earlier commissioned the bungalow, commended Prince Ike for extending hands of assistance to the less privileged indigenes in the society.

He went further to charge other people not to leave the service of assisting the poor to the care of the political officeholders.

According to him, “God is the rewarder of people who do good to the poor in the society”.