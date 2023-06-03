Subsidy: Nigerians who cannot afford transport fares should get bicycles – Omokri

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians who can’t afford to board vehicles due to the increase in transportation fares brought by the removal of fuel subsidy to opt for Bicycles.

In a post on Twitter, Omokri argued that the removal of the fuel subsidy is in the interest of the nation.

He urged State governments to acquire trains and commercial buses that could board passengers at affordable prices.

He wrote:

“I just returned from Ghana. They are an oil-producing nation, like Nigeria. Yet, they don’t have cheap petrol like Nigeria. Petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) in Ghana is GH₵13.2 per litre at the official rate, which is ₦550. Ghana does not subsidise petrol. That is why they have enough money left to put other things in place, like power plants for 24/7 uninterrupted electricity, good schools and hospitals, etc.

“We can’t be pissing away our national wealth on an unsustainable fuel subsidy, which is mainly consumed by city dwellers who have multiple cars, and be surprised why we have infrastructural deficits. Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja now have trains and commercial buses. Other states should follow suit.

“Nigerians who cannot afford the new fuel prices should be encouraged and helped by the government to acquire environmentally friendly alternatives, like bicycles. And let us trek some more. It is even good. Our population is exploding.

“We have one of the fastest-growing populations on Earth. Our population is growing faster than our economy. If we are too busy walking from point A to B, we will also be too busy to make babies we have challenges raising”.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on his inauguration day announced that the fuel subsidy is gone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post