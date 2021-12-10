The Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District III, Dr. Yinka Ayandele, has charged students of the district to remain focused on their studies and shun all forms of vices and bad company that can ruin their future.

Dr. Ayandele gave the advice in her address at the Y2021 annual Christmas Carol and Thanksgiving programme organised by the District and held at Foursquare Gospel Church, Ikoyi, pleading with all residents, irrespective of their religion and tribe, to exhibit peaceful disposition in line with the spirit of the festive season.

She said the need for peaceful co-existence among all citizens at this critical period in the country cannot be overemphasised, adding that beyond the festive period, residents of the State should continue to give peace a chance.

Dr. Ayandele said: “The story of Christmas is not about warm feelings, it is not about Christmas trees or giving and receiving presents. The real message of Christmas is about the incarnation of God; Emmanuel, God with us; and that is the central idea of Christmas”.

Acknowledging the efforts of Principals and Teachers within the District, the Tutor-General expressed gratitude for their hard work towards ensuring that students from the district excelled in the last WAEC programme.

She thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous efforts in uplifting standards of education in the State and for giving students the confidence and courage to stand tall among their peers in private schools.

In his sermon, the Presiding Pastor at the event, Barrister Adeboye Bajulaiye, said the season is not all about celebration but more importantly about the spiritual essence of the Christmas Season.

He urged everyone to continue with good deeds and live cautiously by inscribing the essence of Christ’s coming to the world in their hearts and acting accordingly.

“This is a time for us to understand the lessons from Jesus and reflect on them. Jesus brought a new religion based on love and the vision of a God, who is full of compassion and forgiveness; a vision of doing everything with a positive mindset and from a place of love. This, we must all emulate”, Bajulaiye stated.

The District Choir rendered Christmas carols to the delight of attendees at the event.