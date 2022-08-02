The Lagos State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently inaugurated Students Anti-Corruption Clubs (SACs) in Mushin Community Senior Secondary School, Idi-Araba Senior High School, Mushin and Woodland Hills High School, Shasha, Lagos, in two separate events, and charged the students to resist any negative pressure to succeed at all costs.

Mrs. Mary Omonoyan of the Public Enlightenment & Education Department of the Commission, who gave the charge during the Integrity lecture at the inauguration of Student Anti-Corruption Clubs in the schools, stressed the need to resist pressure from friends, family and adults to get involved in illegal activities for financial benefits. Rather, they should have the strong conviction that wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it and right is right, even if no one is doing it.

Omonoyan added that the students should remain humble, diligent, courageous and truthful. They should also imbibe honesty, right attitude to work, respect for family, religious and traditional values for a better society, no matter the opposition.

She advised the students that they are not too young to take ownership of the fight against corruption, as corruption is a dream-killer and can stop them from achieving their career dreams. Therefore, they should resist, reject and report all types of vices going around them in their school to the authorities or to ICPC.

At the first event, the students, represented by Chidera Nsofor, stated their resolve to abide by positive behavior and be role models to others as members of the Students Anti-corruption Club.