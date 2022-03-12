Students’ Anti-Corruption Clubs, Vehicles of Values Reorientation – ICPC

Students Anti-Corruption Clubs in secondary schools have been referred to as vehicles of values orientation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

This assertion was made recently during the inauguration of the clubs and sensitization of students in Government Girls Technical and Commercial College, Charanci, Government Science Secondary School, Bindawa, and Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Mani, all in Katsina State.

A representative of the Katsina State office of the Commission, Abbas Inuwa, urged the students to shun corruption and taught them the importance of the Clubs, as one of the vibrant initiatives of the ICPC aimed at inculcating sound moral values, the spirit of integrity and consciousness in the Nigerian youths right from their formative years and as part of their academic pursuit.

He reiterated that the establishment of the Club will reinforce and help them project the values taught in the classrooms in practical behaviors, as the club places a high premium on the conduct of its members through its guideline.

He also encouraged the students to display good conduct, high moral standards and become role – models among their colleagues at the schools, homes, and in their future endeavors.

In their goodwill messages, the principals, teachers. and club advisers of the respective schools admonished the participants to eschew all forms of corruption and other related offences for a brighter and corruption-free Nigeria.

They pointed out that the presence of Students’ Anti-corruption Clubs (SACs) in the schools will create further awareness on the consequences of corruption, especially examination malpractice, truancy, bullying syndrome, etc; and make them become law-abiding citizens.

The teachers called on the Commission to provide the schools with necessary IEC materials and logistics to facilitate the Anti-corruption drive among students.

The Clubs’ inaugurations and sensitization sessions were attended by staff and students of the schools.