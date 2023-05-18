Student Landed in Court for stealing aunt’s money

Student Landed in Court
Student Landed in Court for stealing aunt’s money:
One  David Chimezie, 23, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing his aunt’s N700,000. Chimezie was charged for theft. He however pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Chimezie committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Eleyele area of Ibadan.
This theft action has landed the 23 years old student in court where he is facing charge of theft
 Omilana said that the defendant stole the money from Mrs Chioma Onyegbula, adding that Onyegbula borrowed the money from a cooperative society. He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case until July 20 for a substantive hearing.

