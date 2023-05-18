Student Landed in Court for stealing aunt’s money:

One David Chimezie, 23, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court , Ibadan, for allegedly stealing his aunt’s N700,000. Chimezie was charged for theft. He however pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Chimezie committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Eleyele area of Ibadan.

Omilana said that the defendant stole the money from Mrs Chioma Onyegbula , adding that Onyegbula borrowed the money from a cooperative society. He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 20 for a substantive hearing.

