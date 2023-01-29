Liverpool’s struggle seems to have no end in sight soon as they suffered yet another defeat in their F.A. encounter with Brighton. Liverpool has already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City early this season, the Reds currently are out of the top 4 with 10 points adrift of Manchester United and 21 points below league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliot got them the early lead of 1-0 in the first half. Just 9 minutes after Elliot’s goal, Brighton’s defender snatched an equalizer to make it 1-1. Liverpool were set for heavy disappointment when Mitoma grabbed the last-minute winner for his club.

Liverpool’s fans have taken a jab at Jürgen Klopp to be sacked despite their loyalty to him. Klopp has been accused by most fans of failing to address the club’s lingering problems.