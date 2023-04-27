Nigeria does not have sufficient number of structural engineers with the right professional expertise to monitor progressive development, deterioration, and down to eventual collapse of structures across the country.

The worrisome situation was disclosed by the Chairman, Anambra State Institution of Structural Engineers, Professor Akaolisa Ezeagu, while discussing with TNC correspondent in Awka.

Statistics reeled out by the building professional, showed that there are only about 900 registered structural engineers who are well trained, in the register of Nigeria Institute of Structural Engineers.

Prof Ezeagu expressed worry that by the number of local governments in the country which is 774, the country has not gotten one structural engineer per local government.

“We have not gotten the number of engineers, specifically structural engineers to monitor buildings development in Nigeria.

“How many local governments do we have, 774. That means we do not have two structural engineers per local government.

“Even at that, the number is not evenly spread across the parts of Nigeria, therefore, there is no way we can prevent building collapse.

“The earlier government realizes that it is important to train more structural engineers in the country, the better for the nation.

“This is because only the structural engineer has the capacity to guarantees and gives life to structures. Nobody can disprove this fact.

“So, the problem is solvable but the question is- does government have the willpower to address the issue,” he said.

Ezeagu, who is the Head of Civil Engineering Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka also harped on the need for government to ensure that building control agencies are headed by structural engineers to ensure that standards are adhered to.

According to him, it is a matter of putting square pegs in square hole.

“No matter how the laws establishing such buildings control agencies are made, we must ensure that only engineers are appointed to head such strategic agencies.

“Because if anything happens like building collapse, who takes the blame? It is the engineer that is held responsible.

“But when it comes to contracts and sharing of money, you see a lot of people claiming a lot things but when buildings collapse, they start asking after the engineer.

“So, the engineer should be in charge,” he said.

The professor of Structural Engineering noted that as distasteful as it may sound to the ear, the sad reality on ground is that more buildings standing today will still collapse across parts of the country.

This, he said, is because many buildings standing today have serious structural defects.

He further said the development was due to the non-engagement of core professionals to handle crucial aspects of the buildings’ development.

He stressed the need for developers to always engage the services of quality structural engineers to ensure that their buildings are safe.

“When I say that more buildings will collapse, many people frown and ask why I am prophesying doom.

“But I am not prophesying doom but the truth is that the mistakes have already been made in those buildings that will collapse.

“So, it is only a matter of time before these happen because factors that will make more buildings collapse are inherent in most building standing today,” he said,” Ezeagu said.