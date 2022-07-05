Following the lingering strike rocking the Nigerian educational system that has kept Universities students at home for the past 140 days, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has recommended that students and youths should be banned from supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a post on Facebook, the heartbroken Ossai, said members of the APC are heartless and should be treated with disdain at the polls.

He wrote:

ASUU strike clocks 140 days today.

Students, youths should be banned from supporting APC.

The ASUU strike alone caused by APC government is enough for the youths not to support APC in any of our elections.

The people in APC are heartless and no youth should be seen supporting any of the APC candidates.

Enough is enough .

We need people with the interest of Nigeria to be elected into offices .

Our students, youths are suffering.

💔💔💔