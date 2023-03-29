“I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me. That’s why I take pleasure in my weaknesses … and troubles that I suffer for Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9–10 NLT

We can picture an energetic conductor leading an orchestra, waving a baton, making dramatic gestures, and inspiring audiences with balletic motions. We are not surprised if such conductors produce dynamic performances. But what can be surprising are cases where the conductor is weak or sickly.

Gunther Wand conducted until he was ninety. Hobbling to the podium, he still generated stunning sounds while physically frail.

After surgery to remove a brain tumor, Otto Klemperer was left partially paralyzed. Looking weak and uncomfortable, he was forced to conduct while seated in a chair. Yet he led performances and made recordings that even today are considered among the best made.

Conductors like these are inspirational because of their connection with the music. They have something deeper than a charismatic appearance—the ability to inspire others with their insights and love of the music.

In our spiritual lives, some think we need to be like those charismatic conductors, being energetic, having a magnetic personality, or appearing physically attractive. But Paul reminded us that he perhaps had the most impact when he was weak. Then he had to depend on “the power of Christ” working through him. He learned, “when I am weak, then I am strong.”

Remember to trust in Jesus, not your personality or experience. Draw on the presence of the Spirit. Let Him work through you.

*Reflection Question:*

What weaknesses do you need to allow Jesus to turn into strengths?

*Prayer*

Lord Jesus, I trust You to provide what I need. Thank You for giving me Your strength. I depend on You. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

2 Corinthians 12