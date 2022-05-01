Voyager Thabi had seen it all,
She had travelled far and wide
and experienced a series of shocks
cuisines, music, colors and climates.
Not only had she had the privilege
and honor of visiting several countries
on this earth, she also set foot on other
planets ,her eyes on extraterrestrials.
If there were inscriptions on her
forehead, maybe the words would
read like: culture shock no longer
shocks me, I just stunned it big time.
She had come across individuals
who named their kids after books,
for instance, one boy was Dictionary,
little wonder, his teacher used to say:
Dictionary, give me the meaning of this.
She had seen medical bodies or institutes
with eyebrow-raising names too, for example,
one of them was called Prestigious Psychological
Menopause School of Sciences and Signs, wow!
On another planet, she was captivated
by street names like: Is Lyfe A Beach?
Naught In Anoder Lyfe, Fool Stop, Go
To Eel or Earth, Full Me Thri-c I’m Yo Full!
I thout U Where My Half, Why DD
U Live Me, What Hapend?Riched
A Dad End, My Everytin, U I Mine,
Go Bed They Will Defurther U, C U.
U Wested My Tyme, Which Me Luck,
Which U Da Beast! Sory Waz Rong,
Miss U 2 March, Com Bake Darlie,
4eve Yoz, Gud Tymz We Heard 2.
Thabi discovered that aliens
named the city`s streets after
their break-ups or fallouts,
or issues with their exes.
She learned that the street name:
Go Bed They Will Defurther U,
actually means: Go bird, they
will defeather you ahead.
Leave a Reply