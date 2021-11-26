What on earth shall not stray
When the wide wind of time has its way
And it looks as long ago
Purpose is paused, say done; now taken to another goal
As a baby’s mouth leaves the mother’s breast
And with passion sucks its fingers
Whether from satisfaction
Or play towards starvation
Peace goes not from one to another
But is with man, as knowledge to the owner
Wisdom neither, a mobile port
Patience stays, it even flays
anger that strikes with venom of decay
The angel of mercy/mercy as angel crosses not the boundaries of unknown strangers
What good has the lion to the life/whale in the deep sea
Or the fish to the worms/… already in sauce
Save as a satisfied vulture it goes to and fro, and with its presence
warn off rust from the seeming dead
But on love
And on hate
The great encapsulations
How shall we say if love strays
that made and fills the earth
Then rain is lost in sea
Hate is weak, but goes farthest
To fight or friend
A kingdom that is not [exist]
When it is ‘said’ that weapons of love wander off
Fear not,
For it fails not
The wandering of will and force will not fail
And if hate fires amiss
Benevolent wisdom, let it meet
Like stones and fishes torched for sail
With the best of virtue stay
Let the worst of evil stray
Never will have its way
Ignorance has since dropped and will not fly,
But knowledge surveys and may choose to land
