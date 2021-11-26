What on earth shall not stray

When the wide wind of time has its way

And it looks as long ago

Purpose is paused, say done; now taken to another goal

As a baby’s mouth leaves the mother’s breast

And with passion sucks its fingers

Whether from satisfaction

Or play towards starvation

Peace goes not from one to another

But is with man, as knowledge to the owner

Wisdom neither, a mobile port

Patience stays, it even flays

anger that strikes with venom of decay

The angel of mercy/mercy as angel crosses not the boundaries of unknown strangers

What good has the lion to the life/whale in the deep sea

Or the fish to the worms/… already in sauce

Save as a satisfied vulture it goes to and fro, and with its presence

warn off rust from the seeming dead

But on love

And on hate

The great encapsulations

How shall we say if love strays

that made and fills the earth

Then rain is lost in sea

Hate is weak, but goes farthest

To fight or friend

A kingdom that is not [exist]

When it is ‘said’ that weapons of love wander off

Fear not,

For it fails not

The wandering of will and force will not fail

And if hate fires amiss

Benevolent wisdom, let it meet

Like stones and fishes torched for sail

With the best of virtue stay

Let the worst of evil stray

Never will have its way

Ignorance has since dropped and will not fly,

But knowledge surveys and may choose to land