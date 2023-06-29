Strategy for Success

“Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God.”—Ephesians 6:12–13 NASB

Paul used military terms to describe the Christian life. He knew we are engaged in a real war with serious consequences. Paul also described how to be prepared for this conflict if we want to be victorious.

Clearly there are parallels between spiritual warfare and military conflicts. Studying military history, Bevin Alexander discovered that great generals tend to avoid direct attacks. Instead, they were successful in attacking the enemy’s flank or rear. These kinds of attacks distract an enemy and cut them off from their supplies and reinforcements. They lose their “confidence and sense of security.”

Like one of these generals, Satan looks to attack us where we are vulnerable, where our defenses are weak, and where we are least prepared.

To be victorious, we must remember that Satan is a master of deception and the “father of lies” (John 8:44). He can attack our minds and emotions and even disguise himself as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14). He can appear harmless and innocent, trustworthy and admirable. But he is constantly plotting destruction and defeat.

Make sure you are prepared. Follow Paul’s warnings. Seek to speak the truth and do what is right. Always stand firm, and never give in to compromise. Seek to be a witness for the Gospel and an apostle of peace. Remember the power of faith and how it can function as a shield. Remember to be guided by God’s Word.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you reinforce your vulnerable places against attacks from Satan?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to be ready for the attacks of the enemy. Thank You for victory. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Ephesians 6

