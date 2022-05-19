Stop Your Planned Crusade In Aba, IPOB Urges Kumuyi Over Insecurity

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Thursday advised the General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi against hosting a planned crusade at Aba, Abia State in Southeast Nigeria.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, advised Pastor Kumuyi to take note of the security situation in the South East as he comes to Aba for his gospel crusade.

The group while noting that security in the region is not good because of political and criminal activities, advised him to stop the crusade for security reasons.

The group said it will not allow anyone to die because of the crusade scheduled to hold in Aba.

“The operation of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the events is high and they will blame it on IPOB.

“We ask him to pray for an end to the insecurity in Biafra land if he can.

“We charge Christians and men of God in Biafra land to engage God in fervent prayers to expose all those behind the insecurity in our land.

“We equally want them to be united against the Islamic agenda against non-Muslims in Nigeria.

“We had expected them to demand justice for the innocent Deborah Yakubu burnt alive by Muslim fanatics in Sokoto State.

“Her Killers are walking freely today and 34 lawyers shamelessly volunteered to defend her killers but Christians are just watching them.

“The double faced Nigeria security agencies only managed to arrest two of her Killers because they are Muslims but if it were to be in Biafra land, all the youths on the street will be in police cell by now while the unlucky ones would have been killed,” Powerful said.

The group questioned why many Igbo or Christian lawyers failed to defend the IPOB leader fighting for the freedom of all Biafrans while 34 Muslim lawyers have come in defense of killers of Deborah Yakubu.

“Is it not time Christians and Men of God woke up to the realities in Nigeria?

“They should support Biafra and Oduduwa agitators in their bid to free Biafra and Oduduwa republics from the Islamic bondage in Nigeria so that they will enjoy freedom of worship in both republics.

“Leah Shuaibu is still in captivity today because she is a Christian but all the Muslims abducted along with her have since been freed.

“Christians must support IPOB to liberate them from bondage in Nigeria.

“Kumuyi should also pray against wicked leaders and saboteurs in Biafra land and Nigeria.

“They are the real problems of the people,” the group said.

