Stop Using Social Media To Insult Leaders, Youths Urged

Young professionals and business owners from the Niger Delta region have received valuable advice to leverage social media platforms for the growth of their ventures and to shape a positive future. The guidance was offered by Moses Siloko Siasia, the driving force behind the Niger Delta Youth Professionals (NDYP), during the 3rd Niger Delta MSME Summit in Ikot Ekpene LGA, Akwa Ibom State. The summit’s theme, “Fostering Entrepreneurial Competitiveness Beyond Oil,” emphasized the importance of cultivating a culture of business innovation.

Siasia underscored that the path to success in society does not involve demeaning leaders, but rather entails engaging in constructive and impactful activities. He shared that the NDYP summit, rooted in private sector initiatives, is dedicated to empowering and motivating young professionals and entrepreneurs who aim to harness their talents to positively impact themselves and society.

He stated, “When we embarked on this journey as the Niger Delta Young Professionals, skeptics said we couldn’t do it. However, we’ve defied expectations and are now agents of change in our world. Our mission is to reshape our community’s image.”

Siasia added, “Our aim is to support committed entrepreneurs by utilizing our networks and contacts to offer opportunities for those engaged in meaningful endeavors. Our definition of wealth isn’t just monetary gain but the number of lives we’ve touched.”

He cautioned against the misuse of social media to denigrate leaders or belittle others, urging young MSME owners to leverage these platforms to enhance their businesses and secure a positive future. Siasia emphasized that society’s respect is earned through positive contributions, not by disparaging individuals. He stressed the need to shift from promoting negativity to endorsing productive endeavors.

Siasia also highlighted the potential of the Niger Delta to transform challenges into opportunities, citing examples of other countries where young entrepreneurs have driven economic growth. He urged the region’s youth to adopt a can-do attitude and commit to achieving their aspirations, recounting his own journey from selling on the streets to becoming a responsible figure in society.

Siasia expressed gratitude to sponsors of the summit, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). He proudly shared that NDYP, alongside partners, has empowered over 1,600 young business owners in the Niger Delta, enabling them to grow their ventures. He noted that through training and capacity-building efforts, they have impacted over 2,300 business owners, generating nearly 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Brig. Gen. Barry Ndiomu, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), delivered a message encouraging youths to transcend entitlement thinking and set the stage for success. He advised them to think innovatively, embrace discipline and mentorship, and accurately anticipate future trends for optimal growth.