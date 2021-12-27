Ohanaeze Ndigbo has taken on Nigeria’s security agencies, accusing them of treating Ndigbo returning home for the Christmas and New Year holidays as security risks.

The piqued Igbo socio-cultural group, therefore, wants security agents to stop intimidating motorists and passengers travelling from different parts of the country to Eastern Nigeria for the festive season.

The group said it has discovered that there are attempts by a particular tribe amongst the security agents to deliberately swindle, molest, and delay motorists of Igbo origin with evil intent either falsely accused them of being members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that such a clandestine plot also includes labelling some Igbos sponsors of ESN so that they will be maimed or get slaughtered in the process.

“We oblige all security agents to put human face while carrying out their operations in the South-East, as there are mechanisms put in place to checkmate all manner of recklessness and unprofessional conduct from any erring security agents, as those caught will be made to face the consequences of their actions.”

Ohanaeze also advised all Igbos returning home for the Christmas and New Year holidays to be aware of the perilous time and insecurity challenges facing Igbos in the South-East and avoid actions that will attract both criminals and security agents on them.

The group said that with the situation on the ground, all Igbos should desist from flamboyant and opulent lifestyles that might attract unnecessary attention from criminals and security agents.

“Any Biafra insignias, flags, and uniforms are highly prohibited and forbidden right now in the South-East, we wish to remind Ndigbo that Military Operation Golden Dawn is still on to quell the rebellion against criminals and agitators, all must carry identity cards for means of identification and should be calm whenever being confronted by security agents”, Ohanaeze said.