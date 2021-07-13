“Stop the romance, he won’t decamp,” Nigerians tell Buhari for felicitating with Gov Udom on his birthday

81 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 13, 2021
Some Nigerians have taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari for feliticitating with the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel on his 55 birthday.
Buhari had in a statement by Femi Adesina said he is mindful of Governor Emmanuel’s devotion to serving his people and prays God Almighty to sustain him with good health and happiness to celebrate more successes in his administration.
“Buhari urges Governor Emmanuel, who has had successful careers as a banker and chartered accountant before joining politics, not to relent in using his privileged position as an elected public officer holder to move Nigeria forward”.
Reacting to the statement on Adesina’s page on Facebook, some Nigerians alleged that it’s a ploy to lure the governor who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Party.
See some of the comments below:
Chike Nathan Akwuobi – Stop the romance, he won’t decamp oh
Benjamin Young – He should not infect Udom Emmanuel with He’s felicitation, Udo Emmanuel is doing well as a Governor, We don’t need that man to contact Bad Governance and nepotism
Franca Francis – Na so una go dey lie on top person wey no dey aware of happenings
Charles Ukaonu – You guys should stop the poaching of governors from other parties. Concentrate and work for Nigerians. This government is a woeful failure.
JoJo Benj JoJo – So that he will dump PDP and join APC abi?
Temitope Simon – You want to tactically lure the best governor in Nigeria to APC again?? Why didn’t he facilitate with Fayose
Remember me