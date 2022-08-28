Did you know that the devil has three jobs? The Bible tells us his jobs are “to steal, and to kill, and to destroy” all that God has placed in your life (John 10:10, KJV).

Since that’s Satan’s primary purpose, you probably can’t help but wonder what he’s already stolen or worked to destroy in your life.

And did you also know that when you think about Satan, even in an angry manner, it actually gives him more control?

Instead, remember the strength of your Heavenly Father’s blessings. It’s stronger than anything the devil sets out to do.

Never lose sight that God’s desire is to bring favor to you so what has been lost can be restored (Joel 2:25, KJV).

The Never-Ending Power of God’s Favor

Regardless of what Satan has stolen from you, God’s favor is stronger. The Bible even tells us that it’s strong enough to change a medical report!

Remember the story of Sarah? Because she was barren, she wasn’t able to give Abraham the son that God had promised to him. As Sarah grew older and as the years passed her by, the chance for her to become a mother diminished with each passing day.

Then finally, when Sarah was 90 and it seemed as if God’s promise would go unfulfilled:

“The LORD visited Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did unto Sarah as he had spoken. For Sarah conceived, and bare Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time of which God had spoken to him” (Genesis 21:1-2, KJV).

God’s favor has no limits! Not only is it strong enough to change a medical report, it will:

Determine the level of your income

Deepen your relationships and the friendships you forge

Flood your life with joy, happiness, passion, and purpose

Bring healing to any area of your life — physically and emotionally

Favor can also protect you from the relentless attacks of the enemy! God’s favor is strong enough to renew in a single day what Satan has stolen from you over the years — and all it takes is a Sowing a Seed in His Kingdom.

The Relationship Between Sowing and Favor

The apostle Paul said, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7, KJV).

This means that favor is reciprocal. It’s part of an ongoing cycle of spiritual life. You have a right to expect favor to come back into your life as a Harvest equal to what you have Sown.

So never give up. The favor of God is there for you. It has the power to create a major change in your life in a single moment of time. The favor of the Lord is your heritage as a child of God. It’s your birthright. It’s part of the richness and wealth of Christian life.

But like anything worthwhile, God’s favor is sometimes delayed. Instead of doubting God, find the faith to persevere and never doubt you will receive it. Don’t allow the devil to work on you!

Don’t give up if the Harvest you’ve Sown and prayed for doesn’t arrive today or tomorrow.

Don’t give up if it’s delayed by new setbacks.

Don’t give up and become disheartened.

Keep Sowing and asking God for your Harvest. Although “weeping may endure for a night…joy cometh in the morning” (Psalm 30:5). Don’t take your focus from Him, and He won’t take it from you!

*Remember: The favor of God is without measure. It will battle any enemy or challenge anything the devil has placed in your path. Favor is your promised reward. As you are faithful to release the Seed in your hand, God is faithful to release the Harvests in His hand!*