The Lagos State Chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has bemoaned the death of seven innocent passengers who fell victims of a 20ft container which fell on a commercial minibus at Ojuelegba, Lagos on Sunday, 29th January, 2023. The group urged the Lagos State Government (LASG) to formulate a sustainable and enforceable policy that will regulate the operation and movement of tankers and heavy- duty lorries on major roads.

The statement was signed by the chairman of Lagos Chapter of MURIC, Dr. Busari Muhammad Jamiu.

He said: On Sunday, 29th January, 2023, a tragedy occurred in Lagos where seven (7) innocent lives were lost. According to the report, a truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial minibus at Ojuelegba and killed the occupants (www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/ojuelegba-tragedy-as-container-laden-truck-falls-on-commercial-bus-kills-9-in-lagos/amp/).

“We are sad that innocent lives are taken by heavy duty lorries and fuel-laden tankers unabatedly on Lagos roads. The Ojuelegba incident which happened two days ago was not the first as Lagosians do witness myriads of tanker explosions and the falling of containers on innocent road users. We are asking the LASG when would such calamities be curtailed?

“It will be recalled that barely two weeks ago, one life was lost when a diesel-laden tanker fell on a stationary towing van at Otto Wharf, along Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, in Lagos (punchng.com/one-feared-dead-as-tanker-falls-in-lagos/%3famp). This incident is just another example of innumerable calamities that have been experienced by Lagosians. Are we safe again as road users? What are the authorities doing in curbing and averting re-occurence of these avoidable man-made tragedies?

To this end, MURIC urges LASG to formulate a sustainable policy that will regulate the operation and movement of tankers and heavy- duty lorries on our major roads. The enforcement of such policies has become overdue if they already exist.

“This could be done in conjunction with all relevant authorities such as the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Police, Lagos State Ministries of Transportation and Justice as well as the tankers’ owners and drivers associations.

“There must be a framework on how, where and when these trucks and lorries are loaded, parked and moved around in Lagos to avert incessant loss of lives and properties of Lagosians. It is believed that a stich in time saves nine. Therefore, LASG must not wait until such tragedy is recorded again before taking a proactive step. The time to act is now!”