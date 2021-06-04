Stop Attacking Buhari 0ver Igbos’ Non-Appointment Into Key Positions – NUF Tells Igbos

626 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 4, 2021
Awka – Igbos have been advised to remain calm and approach their non-appointment into key positions by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, (APC) Federal Government with diplomacy.
A pan-Igbo group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) which made the call on Thursday, asked Ndigbo to be more diplomatic in their demands.
According to the group, Igbos should use the period of denial of appointments to introspect, reorganize and reinvent themselves for greater economic and political development, instead of constant lamentation and attack on President Buhari.
Buhari, had during his swearing in, hinted about giving those who gave him 95 percent support during the election, a policy Igbos believe has been strictly and publicly implemented against them since he assumed office.
The President of the group, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka, said such criticism sometimes, can be counter-productive.
“Instead of the avalanche of attack on the President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo political, economic and opinion leaders should deploy diplomacy, instead of the frequent complaints. There were expectations that with the death of General Attahiru, an Igboman would be named the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). But such hopes were dashed when Presidency bye passed the most senior Army officer said to be an Igbo and Regular Course 35 and 36, comprising of about 20 Generals to appoint Gen. Yahaya of Regular Course 37 as the new Chief of Army Staff. This calls for serious introspection on our position as Igbos,” he said.
The forum challenged Ndigbo not to lose hope in the ability of Nigeria to rise above the current travails to ensure justice, equity and fairness to all constituent groups in the country particularly Ndigbo.
They appealed to the President to recognise Ndigbo as critical stakeholders in the country, by ensuring their due is given them in his administration to avoid harsh judgment of history.
“Appointing Ndigbo into key offices will stabilize the polity and fast rack socio- economic development of the country because the Igbo man represents the face of unity and love in view of their unifying policy which spread across all the nooks and cranny of this country with their investments all over the country,” Dede Uzor pointed out.
