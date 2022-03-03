Stop Allowing Nigerian Youths Join the Ukrainian Army – Olowu of Kuta Tells FG

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the call for volunteers to join the Ukrainian army to help fight for her homeland, His Royal Highness oba Adekunle Makama, Tegboson III has begged the federal government to stop Nigerian youths from volunteering to join the Ukrainian army. The autocrat said the action could turn out to be counterproductive if not checkmated.

This was made known in a statement signed by him in his palace on Thursday march 3rd. He furthered expressed that these young Nigerians who are patriotic should rather confront the Boko Haram and other many security issues thriving in our country.

Olowu explained that other countries are currently seeking to find a substantial solution, letting the youths join the ukranian army would amount to Nigeria taking sides and contributing troops and can result into a diplomatic row because of our citizens present in both Russia and Ukraine.