Yesterday’s trading on the stocks market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended flat, maintaining a market size of N28,300 trillion. The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 51,953.41 points yesterday, just 0.01 point higher than the previous day’s closing value of 51,952.99 points. Market capitalization was N28.300 billion as well.

Gains in medium and big capitalized equities, including Berger Paints, Skyway Aviation Handling Company, International Breweries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, and Multiverse Mining and Exploration, had an impact on the slight uptick.

In the absence of a price decline in any of the heavy hitters, analysts at Vetiva Dealings and Brokerage predicted a similar trading session for tomorrow. Market sentiment remained upbeat, as seen by the favorable market breadth ratio of 17 gains to 11 losses.

SkyAviation was the top gainer, rising 10% to close at N5.50 per unit, followed by ABC Transport, which rose 9.68% to close at 34 kobo, Berger Paint, which rose 8.57% to N7.60 kobo, International Breweries, which rose 7.41% to close at N4.35 kobo, and Multiverse, which rose 4.17% to close at N2.50 kobo.

To close at N1.56 kobo, Sterling Bank gained four kobo. 3.92 percent more was added to Unity Bank’s closing price of 53 kobo. To close at N1.40 kobo, TransNational Company saw a 3.70 percent increase. To close at N2.30 kobo, Cutix gained 3.60 kobo. To close at 59 kobo, AIICO gained 3.51 kobo. Lasaco also went up by 2.51%, closing at N1.20 kobo.

In contrast, Royal Exchange led the list of losers, dropping 10% to end at 54 kobo, Champion Breweries dropped 9.84% to conclude at N4.58 a share, and CWG dropped 7.53% to close at 86 kobo. To close at 32 kobo, Mutual Benefits Assurance lost 5.88% of its value. To close at N24.90 kobo, NGX Group saw a 4.23% loss.

Moreover, Courtville lost 2.17 percent of its value to close at 45 kobo. To close at N8.45 kobo, United Bank for Africa (UBA) had a 1.17 percent decline. FBN Holdings lost 90 kobo to end the day at N11. To close at N11.50 kobo, United Capital lost 86 kobo. Access Corp. fell by 57% to end the day at N8.70 kobo. Oando also lost 35% to finish at N5.63 kobo.

While Zenith Bank traded 11.384 million shares worth N290.035 million, UBA traded 19.816 million shares worth N169.193 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria traded 117.528 million shares worth N163.056 million, Fidelity Bank traded 38.030 million shares worth N200.387 million, and Royal Exchange traded 5.933 million shares worth N3.263 million.