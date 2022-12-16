Gospel singer Steven Crown has revealed via his Facebook page that he was in the plane which crashed on the 10th of March 2019. Steven Crown said 149 lives were lost in the crash including 8 crew members, fortunately for him, he had disembarked the trip at Addis to join an Ethiopian Airline for Abuja.

On his face page, he shared this:

“On 10 March 2019, I boarded Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 Bowen 737 MAX from Nairobi heading to Addis Ababa. To join a connecting flight from Addis Ababa to Abuja, Nigeria after a successful Program in Nairobi.

On arrival in Addis, we disembarked and joined an Ethiopian Airline flight Heading to Abuja, Nigeria.

On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Nigeria, We began to hear the news of a plane crash that had just happened shortly after takeoff from Addis heading to Nairobi killing all 149 passengers on board including 8 Crew members.

I couldn’t wait to get back home because of the shock. On getting home, I turned on the TV. It was all over the news and I checked my boarding pass only to discover that it was the plane we boarded from Nairobi to Addis that had just crashed while returning to Nairobi with passengers on board.

I was in shock for several weeks that I couldn’t even speak about the incident to anyone out there except my immediate family, and of course, the fact that I’m an introvert didn’t help matters because I am not someone who talks too much or put out everything on social media. So on that note, not many people were aware that I was on that flight that crashed.

I began to reminisce on my life, on how God has been faithful and keeps me alive and safe because I’ve been a frequent traveler by Air, for a very long time and to date because of the nature of my work and ministry.

While in my thoughts and thanksgiving to God in my closet, God began to tell me I have preserved you for my Glory.

I received the song ALL THE GLORY before this incident, but it made even more sense to me after the PLANE CRASH God delivered me from…which I share with you again today.

I believe many of us have mind-blowing testimonies of how God came through for us in strange, impossible, and difficult problems. Trust me when I say this song ALL THE GLORY is sure a PERSONAL song for everyone.”