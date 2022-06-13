Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Sterling Bank and Community Pot partner on child nutrition

Ken Ibenne

Sterling Bank Plc has teamed up with Community Pot, a social impact organization, to establish a pilot initiative in Lagos that would feed 500 hungry children across Nigeria.

Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, said Sterling Bank is tremendously concerned about children and their health during the introduction of the project titled “Adopt a Child to Recovery.”

She expressed her delight at being a part of the project and stated that the bank would assist the Community Pot project by providing Toddler Protein to feed 200 children for around three months. Whole Eats Foundation produces the feed for children’s consumption.

Mrs. Kemi Jeje, the organizer and founder of Community Pot, also spoke, saying, “We want to create an effect.” “Through this program, we hope to make a difference.”

She pointed out that at least one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) corresponds to the project’s goal.

“According to statistics, 420,000 children in Nigeria die each year as a result of malnutrition, but until one sees one of them, it’s just a figure,” Jeje noted.

According to her, the country’s malnourished youngsters number around 2.5 million, and the project aims to reach as many of them as possible. Community Pot, she explained, is a non-profit social impact endeavor.

Founder and CEO of Mumpreneur Women Support Initiative Mofolusade Sonaike offered the Toddler Protein feed to nursing mothers at the event, while CEO of Marvel Natural Products Temitope Akinyemi characterized the project as “phenomenal.”

