Step-by-Step Guide on How to Check 2023 NECO Common Entrance Result

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has recently announced the release of the results for the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into unity schools. The NCEE is conducted for pupils in their 6th year of primary schooling, which marks the final stage of primary education. The primary aim of this examination is to identify qualified candidates from every state in Nigeria, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for admission into Federal Unity Colleges.

In light of this development, candidates who took part in the NCEE are encouraged to visit the NECO website at neco.gov.ng and access the NCEE portal using their login details. Once on the portal, follow these step-by-step instructions to check your NECO result:

Choose the exam year as 2023: On the result checking portal, candidates should locate the option to select the exam year and choose “2023” from the provided list.

Select the exam type as NCEE: After selecting the exam year, candidates need to identify the exam type. In this case, choose “NCEE” to proceed further.

Enter your registration number: Candidates should enter their unique registration number in the appropriate column. Ensure that the registration number is entered accurately to avoid any errors.

Click on the “Check Result” button: Once all the necessary details have been filled in, candidates need to click on the designated button to initiate the result checking process.

By following these steps, candidates will be able to access their NECO results for the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination. It is important to note that the NECO website provides a user-friendly interface for result checking, making the process quick and convenient.

Candidates are advised to keep their login details and registration numbers confidential to maintain the security of their information. Additionally, it is recommended to take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

The release of the NECO Common Entrance results marks a crucial milestone for pupils seeking admission into Federal Unity Colleges. It is an opportunity for successful candidates to celebrate their achievements and begin preparations for the next phase of their educational journey.

For more information and updates, candidates can visit the NECO website at neco.gov.ng or contact the NECO support team through the provided contact details.